No services are planned for Debra Kay Ivey Hughes, 58, of Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Hughes died Sunday, March 21, at her residence.
She was born March 21, 1962, in Temple to Phillip Ivey and Sarah Smith. She graduated from Holland High School. She was a lifelong resident of Bell County. She married James C. Hughes on July 15, 1994, in Rogers. She retired in 2018 from child care as a director and caregiver at church day cares.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, James Todd Hughes of Belton and Jeremiah Hughes of Little River-Academy; three daughters, Brittannie Rosenka of Louisiana, Jamie Palmer of New Jersey and Jennifer Mowell of Belton; a brother, Ray Ivey of Holland; her parents of Holland; and six grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.