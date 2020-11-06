Services for Dois Roskey, 90, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Loyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Sunday in Chriesman Cemetery in the Chriesman Community in Burleson County.
Mrs. Roskey died Tuesday, Nov. 3, at a local care center.
She was born April 24, 1930, in the Chriesman Community to Andrew Emerson and Ima Florene Segler Ryan. She married James Alton Roskey on Dec. 25, 1947. She had been a resident of Temple since 1947. She worked as a hairdresser. She owned and operated La Bonita Beauty Salon, The Petite Beauty Shop and La Bonita Boutique.
Survivors include her husband; three children, Marvin Roskey of Austin, and Lloyd Roskey and DiAnn Mundkowsky, both of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.