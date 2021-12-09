Services for Curtis Mankin, 76, of Garland will be 11 a.m. today in Central Lake Cemetery in Holland.
Mr. Mankin died Saturday, Nov. 20, at a hospital.
He was born June 26, 1945, in Winslow, Ariz., to Joseph Aubrey and Bessie Louise Moore Mankin. He graduated from Temple High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army as an aircraft helicopter mechanic. He worked for Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth and later worked for Texas Instruments for 30 years until retiring.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Mankin of Rowlett and Marcus Mankin of Garland; a brother, Jackie Mankin of Oklahoma; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post No. 5076 for the soldiers’ emergency funds, 2180 Meridian Way, Garland, TX 76040.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.