Funeral services for Ricky Shanne Hasha, 63, of Salado will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Salado with Rev. Travis Burleson officiating. Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Hasha died Friday in a Temple hospital.
Mr. Hasha was born January 30, 1957 in Lubbock to Elmo Robert Hasha and Beverly Jean Bearden Hasha. He graduated from Olton High School in 1975. He married Christine Proulx September 25, 2004. He moved to Salado, from Austin 11 years ago. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was a cattle rancher.
Mr. Hasha loved to spend time with his family and loved to fish. He was very involved with Heart and Hands Ministries in Salado. He had a passion of making sure people had plenty to eat. He also loved to watch his daughters showing steers at livestock shows.
Survivors include his wife Christine Hasha of Salado; three daughters Chelsey Hershey and her husband Matt of Spicewood, Christen Horner and her husband John of Talpa and Sydney Hasha of Salado; four grandchildren Jacob Horner, Finnley Hershey, Brennan Horner and Loren Horner; his mother Beverly Hasha of Olton; one sister Sherrie Griggs and her husband Jay of Floydada and one brother Steve Hasha and his wife Denise of Olton.
Memorials may be made to Heart and Hands Ministries of Salado.
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
