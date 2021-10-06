Services for Charles Orland Street, 76, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Street died Friday, Sept. 24, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born May 29, 1945, in Temple to Charles Granger and Edna Elizabeth Jackson Street. He was raised in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He worked in government service as a firefighter and in construction.
Survivors include a daughter, Kishla Myers of Tomball; a son, Charles “Paul” Street of St. Gabriel, La.; four stepchildren, Melanie Horn Bull, Michelle Magana, Melissa Pierce and Kim Pierce; a brother, Phillip Burton Street; two sisters, Jo Alice Street and Becky Freeman Popp; and 11 grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.