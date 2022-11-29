CAMERON — Services for Hal Lester Senkel, 81, of Bryan and formerly of Buckholts will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Bryan.
Burial will be 3 p.m. in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Senkel died Saturday, Nov. 26.
Hal was born March 9, 1941, in Cameron to Ed and Aileen Senkel. He grew up in Buckholts and attended Buckholts High School. After graduation he attended Temple Junior College. For 45 years he was an insurance salesman and manager for Life & Casualty Insurance Co., American General Life Insurance Co. and AIG Insurance Co. He served as mayor of Buckholts from 2008 to 2013, and volunteered in the Buckholts Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Von Gonten Senkel; two daughters, Kimberly Senkel and Tammy Rodriguez; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church in Bryan building fund, or to any charity.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.