Ival Stuart Speer, Jr
Ival Stuart Speer, Jr passed away at his home peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of June 29, 2022 in Temple, Texas. Ival was born in Tiny, Virginia on August 17th, 1941 to Mary Ona Rasnick Speer and Ival Stuart Speer, Sr.
Ival was 80 years old at the time of his death. Ival (also known as Jr) was preceded in death by his parents, along with six brothers and sisters listed as follows: June Speer Lax, Dot (Dorothy) Dawson, Lou (Lucille) Speer McCowan, Ralph Speer and John Speer.
Ival is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, Thelma Lax, William Lax, John Lax, Linda Haskin, Delores Mabey, David McCowan, Randy Speer, Ronnie Phillips, Johnny Phillips, Kathy Kealoha, Carolyn White, Brenda Talley and Vivian Zottarelli; along with many dear and precious friends.
Ival spent his last years as a successful custom home builder in the Temple, Texas area. He was an avid animal lover, known to always have at least one small canine companion to walk through his life with him. His precious Buddy, Molly, Dolly and Cricket were his dearest small companions over the last recent years. Cricket perhaps being the youngest and most notorious to date.
Special thanks go out to a number of local loyal friends who’s compassion and helpfulness goes beyond measure… not limited to but including Jim and Linda Hiles, Steve Evans and Louie Parker.
A memorial service will be held on July 14, 2022 at 4pm at 3205 Creekside Drive.
