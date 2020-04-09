BELTON — Services for Travis Cox, 94, of Temple will be private.
Public services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Cox died Wednesday, April 8, at his residence.
He was born March 7, 1926, in Nolanville to Lee Roy and Ola Biles Cox. He married Deanie Cruse in Georgetown. He was an electrician and owner of Panel Builders DBA Industrial Electric Service in Temple, serving as president.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 1996; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Lee Cox of Temple and David Cox of Clear Lake Shores; a daughter, Susan Wilson of Manor; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.