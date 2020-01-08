ROCKDALE — Services for Earl Wayne Griffith, 83, of Lexington will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Adina Christian Church with the Rev. Gary McManus, the Rev. Daryl McCarty and the Rev. Freddy Murphy officiating.
Burial will be in Adina Cemetery.
Mr. Griffith died Monday, Dec. 30, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1936, to Elzer Emmett Griffith and Dainty Mae Simmons in Shiloh. He married Jo Ann Haggard on Feb. 3, 1960, in Elgin. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2014. He was a public school teacher and a cattle rancher.
Survivors include two sons, Darrell Griffith and Terry Griffith, both of Lexington; a daughter, Kimberly Malkey of Warsaw, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.