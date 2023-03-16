David Charles Vanicek
Services for David Charles Vanicek, 75, of Temple, will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Seaton Brethren Church with Pastor Denise Mikeska officiating. Burial will follow in procession to Seaton Cemetery pavilion.
David Charles Vanicek died on Friday, March 10, 2023 at a local hospital.
David Charles Vanicek was born on March 31, 1947 to Mr. Henry Joe Vanicek and Mrs. Willie Mae Rose Hutka Vanicek in Temple, Texas. He grew up in the Ratibor community, attended Lost Prairie School and graduated from Rogers High School in 1965. In high school, David was an active member of the FFA and participated in University Interscholastic League (UIL) office skills competitions. Always the dutiful son, he played an important part in helping his father work the family farm as well as his grandmother’s property. Following high school, he sought to broaden his education by taking business classes at Temple Junior College. David married the love of his life, Patsy Joyce Stewart on September 10, 1966. Together they started their family with the birth of their daughter, Terri, in 1967. While attending Temple College, David worked at the Arcadia Theatre as a lobby attendant. From there he took on a position at American Desk where he acquired the drafting skills necessary to develop technical plans for product design and the installation of auditorium seating. It was a skill that served him well, enabling him to move into a range of management positions at ABC Scientific, Griggs International, Temple Products and Earle Industries where he served as Vice President. He was also active in his community and served as a past President of SPJST Lodge 24, Cyclone. David started the Bartlett Auction in 1990 and shortly thereafter acquired his credentials as a licensed auctioneer. It was a role in which he thrived until his retirement in 2019. Not surprising, David’s hobbies included shopping garage sales and flea markets, collecting, and restoring antiques. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, riding his lawn mower and an occasional outing to the casino. Sharing time with family and friends, cooking, grilling, playing with his dogs, and storytelling were also high on his list of priorities. David and Pat’s circle of friends expanded greatly when they rediscovered the community at their doorstep as members of Seaton Brethren Church. Sunday services as well as church social activities like Golden Hearts programs became essential elements of David and Pat’s weekly social calendar. More importantly, it helped David to quench a spiritual thirst as well as providing the opportunity to re-connect with friends, old and new.
David is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Harold Wayne Vanicek.
Survivors include; his wife of 56 years, Patsy (Stewart) Vanicek; one daughter, Terri Vanicek; one brother, Brian Vanicek and wife Joan of Temple, TX; Sister in law, Doris Vanicek of Rosebud, TX along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Seaton Brethren Church from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Seaton Brethren Church at 12561 TX-53, Temple, TX 76501
A special thank you to Rachel Green, Ray Coots, Anna Bradberry, Angel Portillo and the staff at Baylor Scott and White Intensive Care Unit.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, in Temple, TX
Paid Obituary