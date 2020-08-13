Janice Faye Bradford
Janice Faye Bradford, age 65, of Temple, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Janice was born October 24, 1954 in Corsicana, TX to Luther and Mattie Brown. Janice grew up in Corsicana, Texas. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1975 earning her General Equivalence Diploma. She earned her Associate of Applied Science Specialization in Chemical Dependency, as well as a Certificate of Ordination. She worked as a correctional officer and was a supervisor at the VA. Janice was an Army veteran. Through hard work, she achieved the rank of Sergeant. She also received an Honorable Discharge during her time with the United States Army in 1978. Her rank at discharge was Private First Class. Her fellow soldiers viewed her as a sister in arms and knew that she was as much a part of their family as their loved ones back home. Some of her favorite pursuits were cooking, baking, and bingo. She was a member of Anderson Chapel and was involved in ministry. She is survived by her sons Byron, Ronald, Arnold; her grandchildren Breyon, Ronald, Meosha, Kaylon, Sabrina, Layla and Neco Harris; her brothers Louis, Bob, Luther, Chris; and her sisters Pat, Debra, and Dawn. A memorial gathering for Janice will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Bradford family.
Paid Obituary