Alice Ludia Viola Fleming Porter, 90, was born April 26, 1929 in Alanreed Texas, and died peacefully among family and close friends at her home in Temple Texas, March 3rd, 2020. She was the beloved matriarch of a very large extended family.
One of twelve children, Alice (also known as Judy as a young girl) was born to Mary Olive Vandevanter Fleming (b.1899) and Jay Hugh Fleming (b.1877). Alice had eleven siblings; sisters May, Bea, Sis, and Fannie; brothers Chester, Bert, Ad, Boot, Buck, Wesley, and Bud. Her people lived in and around Pampa, Texas. Alice left school in the fifth grade to care for her mother. She married at 18, raised five daughters, and when she felt she could do so, went back to school for her GED, and then got her nursing licenses: LVN through Highland General Hospital in Pampa, TX and RN at Northwest Texas State College in Amarillo, TX. She worked as an RN for the following 28 years at the Veterans Administration hospital system, most recently for many years at the VA Hospital here in Temple, TX. Alice was always caring for others, her whole life.
Alice married and later divorced Paul Albert Porter (b.1927), a service member of the US Army. They had five daughters, Joyce Porter-Dunn, Tampa, FL;
Catherine Lee, Wimberley, TX; Teresa Porter, Temple, TX; Debra Gorley, Killeen, TX, and Mary Jo Frausto, Temple, TX; five grandchildren, Chandra Dunn Jones, Ronald Dunn, Monk Parker, Joshua Frausto, and Pauline Weibelhaus; thirteen great-grandchildren: Caity, Eric, Jayda, Jaysen, Emily (deceased), Nadia, Chloe, Ellianna, Diego, Auset, Destry, Brie, and Kai; two great-great-grandchildren, Jasiah and Yah’lina; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. From her entire family, very sincere thanks go out to Alice’s dear and loyal friend, Amy Sexton.
A memorial service is offered to those who knew and loved her, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, 14 W. Barton Avenue, Temple TX 76501, at 2pm, Saturday, March 14th, 2020.