Services for Lonnie Reub Watkins Jr., 51, of Troy will be held in private.
Mr. Watkins died Monday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1970, in Temple to Lonnie Reub and Rose Antonia Baladez Watkins. He had been a resident of Troy and Pendleton all of his life. He married Gabriela Cortez in Troy in 2002.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; a daughter, Antonia Gabrielle of Temple; a stepdaughter, Michelle Maxfield of Troy; a stepson, Henry David Jr. of Troy; a brother, George Watkins of Troy; and eight grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.