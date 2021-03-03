ROSEBUD — Services for Betty Herridge, 91, of Pflugerville will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Mike Demchsak officiating.
Burial will be in Phillips Cemetery in Travis.
Mrs. Herridge died Saturday, Feb. 27, at a Cedar Park nursing center.
She was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Travis to Jack Barto and Mary Cansler Sandlin. She graduated from Sabine High School. She graduated from Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. She married Jim William Herridge on June 3, 1950. She was a teacher for Northside ISD in San Antonio and in Odessa. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Jay William Herridge of Waco, a daughter, Mary Leanne Demchsak of Round Rock; a brother, Paul Sandlin of Rosewood; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.