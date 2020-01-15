Mary Frances Labra, 61, of Temple died Tuesday Jan 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Frances Labra, 61, of Temple died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at a Temple nursing home. Services are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save