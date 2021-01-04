ROCKDALE — Services for Lisa Sue Hammond, 59, of Hutto will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Chad Lagrone officiating.
Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Mrs. Hammond died Thursday, Dec. 31.
She was born Oct. 13, 1961, in Beaumont to Robert and Ruby Trotter. She worked at Chuck’s BBQ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hammond; and a daughter, Brandie Mireles.
Survivors include three sons, Robert Yakesch, Robert Hammond Jr. and Dalton Hammond; two daughters, Chelsye Hammond and Christie Criner; a stepson, TJ Hall; two sisters, Suzanne Matula and Patricia Lodowski; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.