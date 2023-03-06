Anne Penney Newton
Anne Penney Newton, 94, of Temple, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at Scott & White Hospital. A service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.
Anne Marie Penney Newton was born in Hillsboro, Texas to Clyde H. and Theryl Sensing Penney on April 4, 1928. She graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor College in 1947 with a BA degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. She received her MA from Baylor University, her PhD from the University of Texas at Austin, and her EdD from Texas A&M University at College Station.
On July 17, 1948, Miss Penney became the bride of Thomas M. Newton of Temple. During their 47-year marriage, they made Temple their primary place of residence with a Robertson County home as a favorite retreat. Her husband preceded her in death in 1996.
She was a devoted teacher and spent the majority of her career at Temple Junior College, where she taught for 46 years. Dr. Newton retired as Chairman of the Biology Department in 1993. The Newton Science Building on the Temple College Campus was named in her honor at the Fall Convocation in 1970 to celebrate her contributions to TJC and its students. Following her retirement, Dr. Newton was elected to the Temple College Board of Trustees and the Temple College Foundation Board. She served as a trustee for 18 years.
Dr. Newton was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she was very active in the “Gardening Angels” Ministry and St. Agnes Guild. Gardening, landscaping, and wildflower photography were lifelong interests. She spent countless hours researching and preparing for presentations on these favorite topics. Her favorite flower was the one she was holding in her hand at any given moment.
Survivors include her son, Thomas M. Newton, Jr. of Robertson County and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Temple College Foundation, 2600 South 1st St. Temple, TX 76504, or Christ Episcopal Church, 300 Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.
