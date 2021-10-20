Frieda Popelka
Frieda Popelka, age 92, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at a local hospital. She was born on July 27, 1929, in McGregor, Texas, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Lippe) Lange.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 10:00am – 11:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport RD. Temple, Texas, 76504.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 12:00pm (noon) at Seaton Cemetery in Seaton.
Frieda retired after many years with ER Carpenter in Temple, was a member of SPJST, was a member of Temple Brethren Church where she also served with the Christian Sisters and Helping Hands, and enjoyed most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kay Popelka of Temple, TX; 5 grandchildren, Hilarie Schuetze of Temple, TX, Jason Schuetze and wife April of Lott, Tx, Karly Tindell and husband Cody of Little-River Academy, TX, Kayla Roberts and husband Greg of Little-River Academy, and Bolton Popelka of Temple; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Austin, Jason, Julia, Jackson, Alexa, Lyla, Leighton, Kinzley, and Kaylen; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Jerry Lange and wife Bonnie of Highlands, Texas; a sister Irene Watson and husband John of Sellersburg, Indiana; and a sister-in-law Evelyn Popelka of Temple, TX.
Frieda was preceded in death by her husband Frank Popelka, a son Frank Popelka, a sister, Laverne Dockey, and brothers, Floyd Lange, Frederick Lange, Roy Lee Lange and Lonnie Lange.
Paid Obituary