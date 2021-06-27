BELTON — Services for Mary J. McClain, 93, will be noon Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. McClain died Thursday, June 24, at local hospital.
She was born June 17, 1928, in South Charleston, Ohio, to Oliver and Clara Hix. She married George McClain Sr. on Nov. 14, 1946. She had a childcare business. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Beverly Surbaugh.
Survivors include a son, George E. McClain Jr.; a grandchild; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.