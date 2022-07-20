VALLEY MILLS — Services for Emil Louis Veselka Jr., 85, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Patrick Cemetery in China Spring.
Mr Veselka died Sunday, July 17.
He was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Axtell to Emil L. Sr. and Gertrude Brem Veselka.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Foss Funeral Home in Valley Mills.