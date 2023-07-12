Larry Dean Price, D.O.
Larry Dean Price, D.O. passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior at home on his ranch on July 9, 2023, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Dr. Price provided cardiology care throughout Central Texas for over 35 years as a talented cardiac electrophysiologist. He was a kind and caring physician, as well as a respected colleague and mentor.
Born January 31st, 1954 to Truitt and Pearline Price at Johnson County Memorial Hospital in Cleburne, TX, he grew up and thrived as a country boy in Granbury; he kept his country roots growing his entire life. A star athlete in football and track, he graduated from Granbury High School, then attained both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Baylor University, where he remained an ardent alumnus.
Dr. Price completed medical school at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. Popular with his classmates, he served as class president, excelled academically, and graduated cum laude. Following an internship at Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital, he completed an internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple. While serving as a critical care fellow at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, he developed an interest in the new field of cardiac electrophysiology; he returned to Scott and White in 1987 to serve as Chief of the newly created Section of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Director of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab, and Director of the pacemaker clinic. He provided care throughout central Texas in private practice before returning to Scott and White in 2018.
In 1997 then Governor George W. Bush appointed Dr. Price to the Texas Medical Board, then Governor Rick Perry reappointed him to the post, where he served as Board Vice President.
Dr. Price excelled in athletics as well as academics. In his later years, he returned to track and field as a senior competitor. In 2021 he qualified for National Senior Games in the 50 m, 100 m, 200 m, long jump, and triple jump.
In his spare time he raised outstanding Charolais cattle at his Belton, TX ranch.
Dr. Price was preceded in death by his parents, Truitt and Pearline Price, and his wife, Angela Michelle Price. He is survived by his wife, chief cowhand and horse whisperer Rebecca Preston, with whom he spent many happy hours ranching, hiking the wilds of Big Bend, skiing, traveling to track and field events, and many other challenges. She was for many years before their marriage his friend and advisor. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Williams of Granbury, as well as many extended family members in Hood County; two sons, Jason Price and wife Jessica, their children Wade and Emma along with her children Skyler and Samantha; Justin Price and wife Erica Fidone of Lufkin, TX. Also, stepson Stephen Secrest and his wife Mary of Austin, TX with their children, Grant and Jack.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 PM Thursday July 13th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, TX, with private interment to follow.
He was a trusted friend and advisor to many, an enthusiastic teacher of medicine, and sought to provide opportunities to others along his way. He gave freely of his time, talent, and treasure and will be missed by many. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo, 1701 Creek Rd, Temple, TX 76501.
Paid Obituary