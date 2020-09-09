Harolyn “Susie” Olmstead, 87, left this world the same way she lived her life – with quiet grace and dignity. She died peacefully in her sleep and was called Home Sept. 5.
Harolyn (her given name) or Susie (a nickname bestowed by her husband as an adult) was born May 22, 1933, in Shattuck, Oklahoma, to Ellen and Harold Malone. She grew up in Perryton, Texas, and graduated from SMU in 1953. Susie married her childhood sweetheart, Earl Olmstead, M.D. and had three children – Dana, Shannon and Kelly. Her “career” aspiration was to be a wife and mother; she excelled at both and no sacrifice was too great.
Susie took joy in the simple things – her family, gardening, music, the theater, church, folk dancing in Red River and orange brownies. She appreciated unexpected blessings like rainbows, hummingbirds or a field of wildflowers and called them God’s Gifts.
She had a kind and loving manner but was not afraid to voice her opinion and defend her beliefs. School district administrators, newspaper editors, elected political officials and preachers were no match for this determined woman when she adopted a cause.
Susie was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and brother Mike Malone. She is survived by Dana Olmstead, Cathy Wilson, Shannon Scoville, Sheri Knesek and Kelly and Kendall Olmstead; grandchildren Ryan, Keegan and Caitlin; younger sisters Jane McDuffie and Pat Layard; sister-in-law Susan Malone; and much-loved aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. Remembrance donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Paid Obituary