BELTON — Services for Jeffrey Scott Patterson, 55, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Shelton Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson died Saturday July 24, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 25, 1966, to Richard and Peggy Patterson in Boone, Iowa. He graduated from Grandview High School, and worked as a sales representative for Budweiser for many years. He later opened his own trucking company, Rollin’ Stonz Transportation in 2006.
Survivors include his mother, Peggy Hilliard of Temple; his stepfather, Jack P. Hilliard of Temple; two daughters, Sydney Elizabeth Patterson of Waco and Kailynne Rene Goldman of Belton; a grandmother, Betty Pierce; and a brother, Tom Shelton of Temple.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.