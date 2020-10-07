BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Concha Lopez Salinas, 82, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Salinas died Monday, Oct. 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 27, 1938, in George West to Serafin and Senaida Arcida Lopez. She married Isael Salinas on Sept. 14, 1955, in Waxahachie. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jose Louis Salinas.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; four daughters, Carmen Guiterrez of Georgetown, Nieves Mendoza and Sandy Salinas, both of Belton, and Elvira Hernandez of Temple; four sons, Isael Salinas of La Marque, Eulalio Salinas of Belton, and Freddy Salinas and Lucio Salinas, both of Temple; 27 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 44 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.