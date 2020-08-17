Services for Margaret Cotton, 100, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Live Oak Cemetery in Brady.
Mrs. Cotton died Thursday, Aug. 13, at a local care center.
She was born Sept. 25, 1919, in Wagoner, Okla., to Jesse and Catherine Margaret Yoes Stith. She graduated from Fort Hancock High School. She married James Silas Cotton on Jan. 17, 1948, in Sierra Blanca. She was an artist and published a book of poetry.
She was preceded in death by her husband in January 2002.
Survivors include a daughter, Cathie Cotton of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Methodist church; your local animal shelter; or the ASPCA.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.