Maxine Newman
Maxine Newman was met with open arms by her savior, Jesus, and loving husband, Allen, on the morning of August 17, 2021. Maxine was born on October 3, 1931, in Stephens County, Oklahoma to Don and Ecile Bowman Pierce.
Maxine attended school in Claud and graduated from Velma-Alma High School in Velma, Oklahoma. On May 27, 1951, Maxine married the love of her life, Allen, in her parents’ home. They were married almost 70 years until Allen passed away in February 2021. When Allen was hired by the Soil Conservation Service, she learned about moving often due to his job. She made the best of it, making a home in each new town, establishing friendships that lasted until her passing. After moving to Temple in 1967, she decided that her boys were old enough that she could go to work outside of the home. She worked at the S&H Green Stamp Store on Central Avenue before working at the Cotton Patch Quilting and Fabric Store. She loved to sew, quilt, embroider, needlepoint and cross-stitch. Many friends and relatives have forever keepsakes that she made as gifts. Her greatest joy was her family and church family at Immanuel Baptist Church. While attending Immanuel Baptist Church, together she and Allen taught several classes including a young couples class and the Prime Time Gold Sunday School Class – jokingly referred to as, “the last Sunday School class before going to heaven.” Maxine loved teaching the young children’s classes and captured many precious memories in photo albums; many of those children are in their 40s and attend Immanuel Baptist Church.
Maxine was a great mother, Neenee to her family, and a dear friend to many. She is survived by two sons, Max Newman and wife Traci of Moody and Steve Newman and wife Terry of Elgin; one sister Christine Stillwell and husband Garth of Pahrump, Nevada, and nephew Kelley Stillwell and wife Nancy also of Pahrump. Maxine also leaves seven grandsons: Jarrod Newman and wife Lindsay of Temple, Derek Newman and wife Dominique of Woodway, Collin Mayo and wife Carissa of Bellfalls, Jason Mayo and wife Cassidy of Temple, Colton Mayo of Temple, Luis Pesquera and wife Maeve of Paso Pobles, California, and Alex Pesquera and wife Sarah of Los Angeles, California. In addition, Maxine had nine great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
A funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 23, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 5-7:00pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Library Fund, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple, Texas 76504.
