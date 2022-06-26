ROSEBUD — Services for Noah Zane Fisher, 5 months, of Lott will be 2 p.m. today at Faith Mennonite Fellowship in Travis.
Burial will be in Poole Cemetery in Lott.
Noah died Friday, June 24, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 8, 2022, in Lott to Josiah and Janell Stolzfus Fisher.
Survivors include his parents of Lott; a sister, Elizabeth Fisher of Lott; four grandparents; Lee and Sadie Fisher of Lott and Ivan and Barara Stoltzfus of New Holland, Pa.; four great-grandparents; Sam and Sarah Fisher of Limestone, Tenn., Katie Lantz of Honey Brook, Pa. and Elizabeth Stoltzfus of New Holland, Pa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Faith Mennonite Fellowship in Travis.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.