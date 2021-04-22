BELTON — Services for Artemio Garza, 77, of Cedar Park will be at sea at a later date.
Mr. Garza died Tuesday, April 20.
He was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Port Isabel to Roberto and Rosa Garza. He was a shrimper for more than 28 years. He retired from the hospitality industry in 2012.
Survivors include two sons, T.J. Garza of Liberty Hill and Greg Garza of Leander; three daughters, Rachel Chapa and Paula Ruiz, both of Cedar Park, and Rosie Legarreta of Palm Desert, Calif.; 26 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
A private viewing has been scheduled.