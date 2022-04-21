Services for Abigail “Abby” Faith Skinner, 16, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Grace Temple Ministries with Bishop Dwayne McBride officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Skinner died Sunday, April 17, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 19, 2005, in Temple to Gerard Skinner and Tiffany Smith-Spivey. She was a member of Grace Temple Ministries and attended Temple High School.
Survivors include her father, Gerard Skinner of Converse; her mother and stepfather, Mario Spivey and Tiffany Smith-Spivey of Temple; two grandmothers, Alice Smith and Angela Taylor, both of Temple; two step-grandparents, Clifford and JoAnn Spivey of Oklahoma City; four sisters, Arianna Skinner and Priscilla Skinner, both of Temple, Gerlisha Skinner of San Antonio and Briauna F. Spivey of Oklahoma City.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.