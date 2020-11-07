Alondra Ines Garcia
Our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend, Alondra Ines Garcia, went to be with our heavenly Father unexpectedly on Monday November 2nd in Copperas Cove.
Alondra came into the world on February 27, 1996 to her parents Carmela Guardiola Garcia and Arnulfo Garcia in College Station.
Alondra was raised in Temple and Graduated from Temple High School in 2014 where she was involved in Temple Concert and Marching Band, and TISD After-School Program. She attended Temple College for two years. Alondra was also a member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Belton and the Youth Program. She was the 2011 Festival Queen for Christ The King.
Alondra worked at Spare-Time, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Megg’s Café, Ariza Apartments as a leasing agent, Backyard Barbecue, and Clear Creek Meadows as their Assistant Manager in Copperas Cove, where she had just recently moved.
Alondra had an unforgettable spirit and a smile to match. Anytime she was present, she would light up the room. She was a beautiful soul inside and out.
Alondra loved to take care of all her loved ones, including her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Anytime anybody went out of town, or was away for the weekend, she’d be the first to step up to take care of their pets. You would always find Alondra with her Mom and Sister. If she wasn’t out shopping or eating, Alondra was helping her Mom cook, decorate and cater to others.
Alondra is survived by her beloved parents Carmela and Arnulfo Garcia, her beloved sister Bianca from Temple, her brother Eric Garcia & sister-in-law Melissa Lujan from Midland, Ronnie Garcia & sister-in law Evangelee-Van Garcia from Mesa Arizona. Her beloved pet Faye, who was with her until the end. Alondra considered Faye as her daughter and best-friend. Everywhere Alondra went, Faye was by her side.
She is also survived by her Uncles and aunts Frank & Theresa Vega Guardiola, Joe, Phillip, Raul, Johnny & Delia Davila Guardiola, Ricky & Teresa Silva-Guardiola, George and Sue Guardiola, Cesar Guardiola, Bernardo Garcia, her Aunts Amalia Torres, Elsa Castillo & Roy, Alma Guardiola- Davila & Frank,
Her cousins Heather & Russ McLain and Frankie, Adam & Vanessa Guardiola, Carlos & Tracey Guardiola, Fabio Guardiola and Letty Fuentes, Raulito, Elida & Angelica Guardiola, Mikayla and Ricky JR, Jorge JR, Yesenia, Ourania, Austin, Dallas, Phillip, Dakota, Claudia & Michael Tucci, Jay & Erica Ybarra, Anthony, Cassie, Laura, Sammy, Michael & Mandi Trevino, Jeremy Torres, Nathan Garcia, Danielle Garcia, and Ashely Torres. Her nieces and nephews, Calvin Sanchez, Aubrianna Garcia, Amri Garcia, Eric JR Garcia, Jayleen Ascencio and Kiyra Garcia. Her God-parents James & Valerie Garza and God-siblings Amanda, Jeremy, & Alyssa Garza.
Services for Alondra will be as follow: Visitation on Monday, November 9 from 5-7 pm.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will at 7 pm at Christ The King Catholic Church with Deacon Ronnie Lastovica & Deacon Oscar Valeriano officiating.
Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 10 at 12:00 noon at Christ The King Catholic Church with Rev. Quan Sang and Deacon Oscar Valeriano officiating.
The Family will have a Private Burial at a later Date.
The Garcia Family will like to Thank Everyone for their outpouring of love, messages, food, the staff at Clear Creek Meadows and donations.
Paid Obituary