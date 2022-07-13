Services for Virginia Schneider, 96, of Houston will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Bryan City Cemetery. Additional services will be 10 a.m. Friday at River Oaks Baptist Church in Houston.
Mrs. Schneider died Thursday, July 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 22, 1925, in Bryan to Belle Gainer and Charles Stuart Pipkin. She graduated from Beaumont High School in 1942. She attended Baylor University and the University of Texas. She married her first husband, Robert C. Sims in 1948. She later married Clarence E. Schneider. She attended River Oaks Baptist Church in Houston.
Survivors include a son, Robert Charles Sims of Temple; a daughter, Laurie Sims Durnell of Waco; a brother, Charles S. Pipkin of Wimberley; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.