Services for Edrica Jessica Jones, 35, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Ministry of Divine Purpose in Temple with Mark Beach officiating.
Ms. Jones died Thursday, Oct. 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1985, to Edward and Jessie Mae Jones in Temple. She was a member of Ministry of Divine Purpose.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; a brother, Christopher Stoglin of Austin; and two sisters, Jaqueline Crawford and Eva Stoglin, both of Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.