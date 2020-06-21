Services for Alfred J. Kuban, 96, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in New Tabor Cemetery near Caldwell.
Mr. Kuban died Saturday, June 20, at a local hospital.
He was born April 1, 1924, in Caldwell to Frank and Anna Kubin Kuban. He graduated from Temple High School in 1941. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Kuban of Temple.
Memorials may be made to the William R. Courtney State Veterans Home, 1424 Martin Luther King Lane, Temple, TX 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.