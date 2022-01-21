No services are planned for Vincent Fernandes II, 81, of Temple.
Mr. Fernandes died Friday, Jan. 14, in Georgetown.
He was born Dec. 19, 1940, to Lawrence and Rose Fernandes in Honolulu, Hawaii. He married Ann E. Kunkel Fernandes. He graduated from Colorado State University. He served in the Army as a helicopter pilot, and later worked for the VA medical center in Dallas.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Brian Fernandes and Greg Fernandes; a daughter, Lynn Kidd; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.