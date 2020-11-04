Hilda Jezek, 95, of Durango died Tuesday, Nov. 3, at a Marlin nursing home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Seaton Cemetery in Seaton with the Rev. John Michalak officiating.
Mrs. Jezek was born Oct. 23, 1925, in Taylor to Anton Sirny and Hilda Motl. She married Robert Adolph Jezek on May 31, 1948.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jezek; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Durango; six daughters, Jeannie Broughton, Debra Chevre and Willie Henslee, all of Durango, Betty Krcha of Cyclone, and Eve Mayes and Teresa Malcik, both of Temple; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.