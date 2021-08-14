Services for Victoria “Vicki” Freeman, 82, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Thomas Cordova officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Freeman died Friday, Aug. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 29, 1939, in Elgin to Genovevo and Anita Luna Cordova. She had lived in Temple after moving from Elgin at an early age. She married James Freeman in 1968. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Survivors include seven children, Cathy Freeman and Freddie Garcia, both of Temple, Mary Brown of Whitney, James Freeman Jr. of Minnesota, Ruby Hull of New York, Thomas Cordova of Killeen and Joe Cordova of Alabama; seven sisters, Catherine Soliz, Helen Billingsly, Rosie Muse and Eva Hernandez, all of Temple, Mary Sunday Hernandez of Houston, Esther Roper of Arizona and Clara Puryear of Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.