Services for William “Bill” David Whitehead Jr., 79, of Lubbock will be held in private in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Whitehead died Tuesday, Jan. 11, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Jasper to William David Whitehead and Billie Catherine Boyett. He served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Baylor University, where he served as president of the TSEA. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. He married Gladys Bethke on Aug. 6, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Marlin. He was a member of the Lions Club, Education Board at Hope Lutheran Church in Lubbock, Phi Delta Kappa, TSTA, NEA, and Crisis Prevention Team of Lubbock County.
Survivors include his wife of Lubbock; two daughters, Crystal Whitehead and Cami Saucier; and two siblings.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.