Kathleen Marie Snyder, 64, of Belton died Sunday Feb 6, 2020

Services for Kathleen Marie Snyder, 64, of Belton are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Snyder died Sunday, Feb. 2.