Daniel Ray Johnson, age 51 of Temple, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Austin, Texas on June 3, 1969. His parents were David and Judy Johnson of Temple. He grew up in Holland and attended Holland High School. He was an avid woodworker and loved to make gifts to give to family and friends. Daniel worked for the City of Temple for 18 years. He loved his white beard that made him look like Santa to all the kids. Daniel enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.B. & Stamey Henry and E.W. and Tina Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Johnson, of Temple; two children, Meredith Wood (Jacob) of Moody and Aaron Johnson of Temple; his parents, David and Judy Johnson of Temple; sisters, Melody Schwake (JR) of Salado and Tina VanHook (Matthew) of San Antonio; two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Temple Public Library. A memorial service for Daniel is pending and will be held at a later date.
Scanio-Harper is in charge of arrangements.
