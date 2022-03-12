Services for Bishop John A. Tolbert, 76, of Temple were held Saturday at The Rock Worship Center with Bishop Winfred Garrett officiating.
Mr. Tolbert died Wednesday, March 9.
He was born April 17, 1945, in Reading, Pa., to Samuel and Grace Tolbert. He was a author, songwriter and preacher. He also was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Rosemary Tolbert of Temple; two sons, John Tolbert and Shawn Tolbert; two daughters, Rose Collins and Shaneen Tolbert; 16 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple was in charge of arrangements.