WACO — Services for Vicki Elaine Clark, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Clark died Wednesday, July 12, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 14, 1956, in Richmond, Calif., to Venita Rivers and Benjamin Clark. She attended Temple High School and studied art at Temple College. She graduated from McLennan Community College as a respiratory therapist. She worked at Scott & White, King’s Daughters Hospital, The Pumpkin Patch and as a travel respiratory therapist. She sang in the choir at St. James United Methodist Church and participated in the choir and praise team at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Byron McBride of Temple; two daughters, LaShonda Janiese and Shacasulyn Venitia; two sisters, Carla and Brittany; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.