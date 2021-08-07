Florence Winkler
Services for Florence “Flo” Winkler, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Wilson Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Wilbern Michalk officiating.
Mrs. Winkler died Tuesday, Aug. 3, in a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 8, 1937, in The Grove to Ben and Tillie Melcher Hanusch. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Marvin Winkler on April 29, 1956. She worked for V&M Drug and then became the owner and secretary for Temple Grinding and for Temple Towing. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She has lived in the Temple area all of her life.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three sons, Bruce Winkler of Moffat, and Brian Winkler and J.R. Winkler, both of Temple; a daughter, Patricia Winkler Trexler of Morgan’s Point Resort; a sister, Bernice Deaver of Little River-Academy; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A viewing will be held 8-9 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.