Bill Slentz
Eddy – A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for William Alvin Slentz, 82, of Eddy, will be held on January 15th, 2022, 1:30 PM, at the Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W Avenue B, Temple, Texas 76501. Bill passed away quietly on Monday, November 22, 2021, at his country home north of Eddy, TX, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born June 12th, 1939 to Alvin Ellsworth Slentz and Eula Jane (Brixey) Slentz in Marshfield, MO. He was the oldest of 5 siblings, three brothers and one sister. He married Carolyn Sue Bilyeu on March 31st, 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents and John Slentz, his second younger brother.
He went to work for AT&SF Railway in Fort Worth, TX in 1976, as a Locomotive Mechanic, and retired from BNSF Railway in 2008, as a Locomotive Engineer. Prior to his railroad career he was an aircraft inspector on the F-111 aircraft project for General Dynamics in Fort Worth, TX, and was an inspector for Gearhart - Owen Industries explosive plant in Cleburne, TX.
Prior to moving to Texas he held positions in the Aircraft industry in Missouri, and with Aero Commander in Oklahoma.
He was a master of many trades. An auto mechanic, welder, carpenter, plumber, mason, and electrician. There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t build or repair.
His passions were Aviation, Automobiles, and Railroading.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, 80, his three children, Billy, 60, Jeff, 59, and his wife Judy, of Eddy, and Becky Slentz, 57, of Morgan’s Point, TX.
He has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Grandson Jordan Slentz, 37, wife Amy, and Great Grandson Ethan, 10, of Belton, TX. Granddaughter Jenna Slentz 33, and Great Granddaughter Moxie, 5, of Austin, TX, and Granddaughter Jade Slentz, 28, of Waco, TX.
He is also survived by two brothers and one sister. Jack Slentz of Oklahoma City, OK. Sister Judith Slentz, of Chandler, AZ, and Raymond Slentz of Dothan, AL, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
The family has requested that any donations be made, in his name, to the charity of your choice. A few of the charities the Slentz family provides support for, are the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Alzheimer’s Foundation, Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Hospital, and the Historic Wallace Theater of Levelland, TX.
