BELTON — Services for Guadalupe De La Rosa, 89, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. De La Rosa died Sunday, Feb. 6, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in La Joya to Victoriano and Concepcion Martinez De La Rosa. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1957. He worked for more than 25 years for Belton Sand & Gravel. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by a son, Eddy De La Rosa; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, David De La Rosa of Wilton, Calif., and Rene De La Rosa of Belton; three daughters, Julia Armendariz De La Rosa of Salinas, Calif., Nellie De La Rosa of Fresno, Calif., and Diane De La Rosa Davis of Belton; 16 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.