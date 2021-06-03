SALADO — Services for Debra Marie Saltsman, 59, of Temple will be 9 a.m. today at First Baptist Church Temple with Josh Flores officiating.
Ms. Saltsman died Thursday, May 27, at a local hospital.
She was born April 14, 1962, in Abilene to Jonnie Lee Saltsman and Frances Ellen Chenoweth. She attended Troy High School, graduating in 1980. She also attended Temple College and Texas State Technical College in Waco, graduating with an associate degree in computer science. She had resided in the Temple area for most of her life. She worked at the Temple Daily Telegram for 14 years, and was a member of FBC Temple where she also volunteered. She participated in Relay for Life, and the ladies crochet group at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Guerriero of Temple; her mother; a sister, Nita Bulls of Belton; a brother, Jonnie Saltsman of Tucson, Ariz.; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KLOVE.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of the arrangements.
A visitation brunch will be held after the services at the church.