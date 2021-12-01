BELTON — Services for Randall “Randy” Wayne Talley, 56, of Oglesby will be 2 p.m. Monday in Moffat Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Warnock officiating.
Mr. Talley died Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Gatesville.
He was born Aug. 13, 1965, in Lubbock to Clyde and Stella Wood Talley. He graduated from Troy High School in 1983.
Survivors include a son, Derek Talley of Gatesville; a daughter, Alyssa Williams of Temple; a sister, Teresa Talley of Little River-Academy; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to Anglers for Aiden at PO Box 410, Little River-Academy, TX 76554.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.