BELTON — Billy R. Anderson, 63, of Belton died Saturday, Sept. 12, at his residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. David Whitley officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Anderson was born March 15, 1957, in Borger to Leslie Leon and Jewell Gurley Anderson. He received an associate degree from Amarillo College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. He married Pamela Hughling on March 1, 1981, in San Marcos. He worked for Philblack in Borger. He also worked for Temple ISD and Killeen ISD. He was a deacon in the Baptist church. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
Survivors include his wife; his mother of Belton; and a brother, Robert Anderson of Georgetown.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.