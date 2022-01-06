Services for Dianne R. Sauls Fleming, 59, of Fort Worth of formerly of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Judah Worship Center in Temple with the Rev. Rodney Sauls officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Fleming died Thursday, Dec. 30, in Fort Worth.
She was born Dec. 19, 1962, in Temple to Earl L. Sauls Jr. and Georgia Lee Thomas Sauls. She graduated from Temple High School in 1980. She was a member of New Covenant Cowboy Church in Temple. She worked as a manager for Walmart in Fort Worth for 23 years.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Fleming Jr., Terrence Fleming and Day’vion Peoples, all of Fort Worth; two daughters, Tia Fleming and Dana Clement, both of Fort Worth; her mother of Temple; four brothers, Robert Sauls Sr. of Killeen, Amos Sauls and Donald Sauls, both of Temple, and Earl Sauls III; three sisters, Margaret Jones and Dora Jackson, both of Temple, and Connie White of Killeen; and 12 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday with a wake 5-6 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.