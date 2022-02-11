Hulon Leroy (H. L.) Farrell, Jr. peacefully passed from this world on Saturday, February 5, 2022. H. L. was born to Hulon and Billie Farrell on July 17, 1943, in Temple, Texas. He grew up and attended school in Rogers, Texas where he was a proud member of the Rogers Eagles football, basketball, baseball, and track teams. He married his wife Barbara on September 14, 1982.
H. L. was preceded in death by his parents, Hulon and Billie Farrell, and his sister, Linda Waggoner. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, brother, Don and wife Vickie, daughter, Vicki Strmiska, his sons, Don Farrell and wife Cindy, Bobby Martin and wife Melanie, grandsons Ryan Farrell and wife Claudia, Heath Farrell, Corey Strmiska and wife Megan, Knox Martin, granddaughter McKenzie Martin and great-grandson Kai Strmiska.
H. L. graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers College in 1965 and enjoyed a long career in business in Taylor, Texas, and the greater Central Texas area. He retired from NCH Corp. in October 2021 following 42 years in management and sales, a job he truly loved because it gave him the opportunity to engage with people on a daily basis.
H. L. and Barbara enjoyed traveling around the world and met many friends along their journey. He remained committed to exercise and fitness throughout his life, especially cycling. His bike rides around the neighborhood would often take hours but would cover only a short distance since he would need to stop and visit with friends and neighbors along the way.
H. L. was a lifelong volunteer and continued to give to the community throughout his life. From serving as youth league baseball and football coach to teaching many bible classes and volunteering as an elementary school reading buddy, he was committed to teaching others. He served on the Taylor Chamber of Commerce and the Taylor Barbecue Cook-off Committee. Recently he served as an Elder at the Georgetown Church of Christ.
H. L. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and cherished spending time with his family and friends. H. L. never met anyone who he didn’t call his friend.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, February 13 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 1525 W. University Ave, Georgetown, TX. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of H. L. to Brookwood in Georgetown (https://brookwoodingeorgetown.org) or the Key2Free mission (https://www.thekey2free.org/).