BARTLETT — A Mass of Christian Burial for Donaciano “Felix” Perez, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Mr. Perez died Dec. 22.
He was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Granger to Juanita Errera and Francisco Perez. He married Isabel Luna Perez. He worked for Allmon Gin in Petersburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include eight children, Juanita Camacho of Lubbock, Guadaplue Baldovino of California, Mary Helen Moreno of Houston, Lidia Aviles, Elizabeth Perez, Olga Perez and Nativity Perez, all of Temple, and Oscar Perez of Holland; three sisters, Senida Lopez, Julia Perez and Sylveria Tschoerne; 21 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett is in charge of arrangements.